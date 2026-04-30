ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

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ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 0.8%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( NASDAQ:TQQQ Get Free Report )'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.21 and last traded at $61.8590, with a volume of 7118411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.53. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments. ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors) provides the investment advisory and management services for the Fund.

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