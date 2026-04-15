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ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of SQQQ hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as $61.61 (last $61.52) and down about 1.5%, while the 50-day and 200-day moving averages sit at $73.31 and $70.89, signaling sustained weakness.
  • The fund paid a quarterly dividend of $0.6384 on March 31 (ex-dividend March 25), which annualizes to $2.55 and represents a 4.2% yield.
  • ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ is a 3x inverse NASDAQ-100 ETF that uses derivatives and short-term cash instruments, making it primarily a short-term hedging tool rather than a long-term investment.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.61 and last traded at $61.5220, with a volume of 10463229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.02.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 1.5%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.89.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.6384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market. The Fund invests in derivatives. It also invests in short-term cash instruments, which have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Right Now?

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