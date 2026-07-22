Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to announce earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $380.7270 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

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Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $367.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Prosperity Bancshares's revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.2%

PB stock opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.12. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Prosperity Bancshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Prosperity Bancshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PB

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $42,366.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,810,278. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,100 shares of company stock worth $849,312 in the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 719 shares of the bank's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the bank's stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company for Prosperity Bank, offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company provides deposit products, business and real estate lending, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services.

Originally chartered in 1911 as First National Bank in McKinney, Texas, the organization rebranded to Prosperity Bank in 2009 following a series of strategic acquisitions aimed at deepening its regional presence.

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