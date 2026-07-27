Prothena (PRTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.39) per share and revenue of $0.4220 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $51.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 260.92%. On average, analysts expect Prothena to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Prothena Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $8.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $458.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of -0.31. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. Prothena has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Prothena from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prothena from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.75.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder William P. Scully bought 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,061,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,668,370. This trade represents a 13.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 345,000 shares of company stock worth $3,097,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 5.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Prothena by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 12,569 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Prothena by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,482 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Prothena by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,515 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for neurodegenerative and rare diseases driven by misfolded proteins. The company’s research focuses on immunotherapies and small molecules designed to target and clear disease-causing protein aggregates. Prothena leverages proprietary protein engineering and antibody discovery platforms to advance candidates through preclinical and clinical stages.

The company’s most advanced program is an antibody targeting aggregated alpha-synuclein for the potential treatment of Parkinson’s disease, currently in mid-stage clinical trials.

Further Reading

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