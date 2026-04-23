Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.90% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $101.75.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $94.43. The company had a trading volume of 637,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.85. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $119.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.07). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, Director Joseph J. Wolk acquired 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.32 per share, with a total value of $42,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,128. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,406,739 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $34,985,598.93. Following the purchase, the insider owned 7,709,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,738,348.88. This trade represents a 22.32% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 1,408,389 shares of company stock valued at $35,154,439 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 25.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 56,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,277 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Prudential Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Prudential Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler’s latest note sets a $99 price target (down from $105), implying a modest upside from current levels — a sign some sell‑side desks see limited near‑term recovery potential. Article

Piper Sandler’s latest note sets a $99 price target (down from $105), implying a modest upside from current levels — a sign some sell‑side desks see limited near‑term recovery potential. Neutral Sentiment: Market reports note broader industry M&A and pension deal activity (e.g., CVC as a frontrunner for Standard Life pensions) that could reshape competitive dynamics in some markets, but this is not an immediate driver for PRU’s share move. Cvc Capital-Led Group Emerges as Frontrunner in Standard Life Pensions Deal, Ft Reports

Market reports note broader industry M&A and pension deal activity (e.g., CVC as a frontrunner for Standard Life pensions) that could reshape competitive dynamics in some markets, but this is not an immediate driver for PRU’s share move. Negative Sentiment: Prudential extended a voluntary suspension of new sales at its Japan unit by 180 days to complete governance and sales‑oversight reforms; management now expects a roughly $525M–$575M hit to 2026 pre‑tax adjusted operating income. This is the primary cause of today’s downward pressure. Prudential of Japan Extends Voluntary Sales Suspension by an Additional 180 Days

Prudential extended a voluntary suspension of new sales at its Japan unit by 180 days to complete governance and sales‑oversight reforms; management now expects a roughly $525M–$575M hit to 2026 pre‑tax adjusted operating income. This is the primary cause of today’s downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Media reports and filings highlight an internal probe and alleged misconduct at Prudential’s Japan unit; the increased compliance, remediation and oversight risk prolongs revenue disruption and raises execution uncertainty. Bloomberg: Prudential Extends Japan Life Sales Pause

Media reports and filings highlight an internal probe and alleged misconduct at Prudential’s Japan unit; the increased compliance, remediation and oversight risk prolongs revenue disruption and raises execution uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Several brokerages cut ratings/targets in the past 48 hours (BMO to Underperform, PT $87; Barclays to Underweight, PT $91; Jefferies from Buy to Hold, PT $98) — analyst downgrades amplify selling pressure and reduce near‑term investor confidence. Benzinga

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential's long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential's core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

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