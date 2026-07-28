Prudential Financial (PRU) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $14.3608 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prudential Financial to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $121.83 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $91.89 and a 1-year high of $122.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.30. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Prudential Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $92.00 target price (down from $106.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $105.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prudential Financial

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company's stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential's long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential's core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

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