Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.88, but opened at $30.07. Prudential Public shares last traded at $29.8750, with a volume of 488,685 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PUK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Prudential Public from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Prudential Public from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on PUK

Prudential Public Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company's 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 1,103.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 626.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Prudential Public by 2,583.2% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,549 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential Public NYSE: PUK is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London‑headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long‑term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third‑party distribution channels.

Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast‑growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.

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