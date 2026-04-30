Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.43 and last traded at $74.95, with a volume of 43834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.13.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRYMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Prysmian from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Prysmian from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Prysmian from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Prysmian Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion and a PE ratio of 133.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.84.

Prysmian Company Profile

Prysmian Group is a leading global manufacturer of cables and systems for energy and telecoms, operating under the OTCMKTS ticker PRYMY. The company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-technology cables that deliver power and data in a broad range of applications, from high-voltage subsea transmission to fiber-optic networks for telecommunications. Its core mission is to enable efficient energy transmission and advanced digital connectivity for utilities, industrial and infrastructure customers worldwide.

The group’s product portfolio spans power cables for high-voltage and extra-high-voltage transmission, medium- and low-voltage distribution cables, flexible industrial cables, and specialty cables for renewable energy installations.

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