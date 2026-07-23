PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (TLK) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.2961 per share and revenue of $2.0695 billion for the quarter.

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PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, analysts expect PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Stock Performance

TLK opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.37. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $1.2214 dividend. This represents a yield of 824.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 828.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk

About PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk, commonly known as Telkom Indonesia, is Indonesia's largest integrated telecommunications provider. The company's core operations encompass the provision of fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, and network infrastructure. It serves a broad customer base that includes residential subscribers, businesses, government agencies and wholesale partners, offering connectivity across urban and rural areas of Indonesia.

Telkom's product and service portfolio spans consumer broadband and digital entertainment, enterprise ICT solutions, managed network services, data center and cloud platforms, and wholesale international connectivity.

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