PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Raised to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.71.

Get PTC alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on PTC

PTC Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of PTC stock opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. PTC has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $219.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.93.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PTC will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $106,137.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,375.96. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at $184,462.30. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company's stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 68.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company's stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,962 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,915,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PTC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PTC wasn't on the list.

While PTC currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here