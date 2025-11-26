PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Sells $6,001,672.32 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 71,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $6,001,672.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 100,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,150. The trade was a 41.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Neil Gregory Almstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 35,572 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $2,852,162.96.

On Friday, October 3rd, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 55,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $3,632,750.00.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0%

PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,474,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,735. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 106.31%. PTC Therapeutics's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,152,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 33,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $6,481,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 430,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,446,000 after acquiring an additional 92,771 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Further Reading

