PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Trading Down 8.5% - Here's What Happened

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) shares were down 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.63 and last traded at $64.27. Approximately 536,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,162,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.26.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 8.8%

The company's fifty day moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average is $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.55.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.45 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 362.45% and a net margin of 39.44%.PTC Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 52,003 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $3,590,287.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,151,858.48. This represents a 46.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $157,304.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 105,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,306,973.40. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 126,492 shares of company stock worth $8,634,621 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,851,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $368,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $319,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,343 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,138,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $314,339,000 after purchasing an additional 891,690 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4,013.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 828,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $62,945,000 after purchasing an additional 808,515 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company's research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC's approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

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