Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) CEO Sells $160,411.83 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) CEO Ralph Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $160,411.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 287,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,119,736.32. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.24. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,539,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,502. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.05 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,755 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 13,983 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.19.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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