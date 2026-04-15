Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $89.00 target price on the utilities provider's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock's current price.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.42.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $169,222.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 291,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,673,173.52. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $390,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,923. This trade represents a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $733,587. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 42,093 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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