Public Storage (PSA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Public Storage to post earnings of $2.42 per share and revenue of $1.2151 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

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Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $312.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.90. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.54 and a 52-week high of $312.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Public Storage's dividend payout ratio is currently 133.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $295.00 to $291.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Public Storage from $329.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore lowered their target price on Public Storage from $311.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $308.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102,491 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $805,099,000 after purchasing an additional 126,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Public Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,753 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $574,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,207,675 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $572,892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Public Storage by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,080 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $333,478,000 after purchasing an additional 271,860 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,235,552 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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