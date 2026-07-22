Public Storage (PSA) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.54 per share and revenue of $1.2308 billion for the quarter. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. Public Storage had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 39.16%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Public Storage to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Public Storage Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE PSA opened at $309.83 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $314.32 and its 200 day moving average is $298.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.54 and a 12 month high of $331.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Public Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.84%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $308,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,281.34. This represents a 40.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Public Storage by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,588 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $187,252,000 after purchasing an additional 535,465 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 498.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 578,491 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $166,970,000 after buying an additional 481,872 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,080 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $333,478,000 after buying an additional 271,860 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 503,139 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $130,565,000 after buying an additional 149,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 784,344 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $228,095,000 after buying an additional 141,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $302.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $325.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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