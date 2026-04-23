PubMatic's (PUBM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price suggests a potential upside of 120.59% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PUBM. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded PubMatic from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital raised PubMatic from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised PubMatic from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.63.

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PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $451.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.48.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. PubMatic had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 5.11%.The business had revenue of $80.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that PubMatic will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 16,747 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $136,822.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 57,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $470,600.17. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 49,916 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $407,813.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,740 shares in the company, valued at $390,035.80. The trade was a 51.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,474 shares of company stock worth $2,849,632. Company insiders own 26.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,704 shares of the company's stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,189 shares of the company's stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,449 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 141,255 shares of the company's stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company's stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic is a cloud-based digital advertising technology company that provides a supply-side platform (SSP) enabling publishers to automate and optimize the sale of their ad inventory across display, mobile, video and connected TV channels. Its core offerings include real-time bidding infrastructure, header bidding solutions under the OpenWrap brand and data analytics tools that deliver actionable insights on audience engagement and monetization performance. By facilitating seamless auctions and providing transparent reporting, PubMatic helps publishers maximize yield while improving buyer experiences.

Founded in 2006 by Rajeev Goel and a team of ad-tech veterans, PubMatic grew from an early entrant in programmatic selling to a publicly traded company, listing on the Nasdaq symbol: PUBM in December 2020.

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