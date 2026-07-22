Pulmonx (LUNG) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Pulmonx to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $22.3940 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 92.94% and a negative net margin of 60.09%.The company had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 million. On average, analysts expect Pulmonx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pulmonx Trading Down 6.3%

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.91. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUNG shares. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pulmonx from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pulmonx

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on bronchoscopic lung volume reduction for patients suffering from severe emphysema. The company's flagship therapy, the Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve System, employs one-way valves delivered via a minimally invasive bronchoscopic procedure to collapse diseased portions of the lung, reducing hyperinflation and improving respiratory function. Complementing this treatment, Pulmonx offers the Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System, which provides clinicians with quantitative measurements of collateral ventilation to aid in patient selection and optimize clinical outcomes.

The Zephyr Valve received the CE mark in Europe in 2008 and FDA approval in the United States in 2018, and it has since been adopted by leading respiratory and thoracic centers across North America and Europe.

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