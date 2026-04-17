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Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading 10.1% Higher - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Pulse Biosciences logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Pulse Biosciences shares jumped 10.1% on Friday to about $22.59 (intraday high $22.73) on lighter-than-normal volume (≈109,392 shares vs. a 322,315 average).
  • Analysts are mixed but optimistic on price targets: the consensus rating is "Hold" with an average target of $30, and firms like Oppenheimer and Mizuho have set $30 objectives while ratings range from Buy to Sell.
  • The company posted an EPS beat for the quarter (‑$0.26 vs. consensus ‑$0.32), has a $1.59 billion market cap and negative P/E, and insiders own ~74.6% of shares amid recent insider selling (85,000 shares in the last 90 days).
  • Five stocks we like better than Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE - Get Free Report) shares were up 10.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.59. Approximately 109,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 322,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PLSE shares. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLSE

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulse Biosciences

In related news, insider Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $118,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,023,564.72. This represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,400 in the last ninety days. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 804,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,067 shares of the company's stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,187 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 330.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 130,340 shares of the company's stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 100,081 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 26,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company's stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage bioelectric medicine company that develops and commercializes medical devices based on its proprietary Tissue NanoPoration (TNP) platform. The company’s core technology, NanoPulse Stimulation (NPS), delivers ultrashort, high-voltage electric pulses to targeted tissue, triggering cellular responses without the thermal damage associated with traditional energy-based devices. Pulse Biosciences focuses on applications in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, where controlled ablation of unwanted lesions is critical.

The company’s flagship product, the CellFX® System, is designed to treat a range of benign and malignant skin lesions, including seborrheic keratosis, non-melanoma skin cancers, and various epidermal and dermal lesions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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