Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading 10.1% Higher - Here's Why

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE - Get Free Report) shares were up 10.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.59. Approximately 109,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 322,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PLSE shares. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLSE

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulse Biosciences

In related news, insider Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $118,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,023,564.72. This represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,400 in the last ninety days. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 804,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,067 shares of the company's stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,187 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 330.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 130,340 shares of the company's stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 100,081 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 26,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company's stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage bioelectric medicine company that develops and commercializes medical devices based on its proprietary Tissue NanoPoration (TNP) platform. The company’s core technology, NanoPulse Stimulation (NPS), delivers ultrashort, high-voltage electric pulses to targeted tissue, triggering cellular responses without the thermal damage associated with traditional energy-based devices. Pulse Biosciences focuses on applications in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, where controlled ablation of unwanted lesions is critical.

The company’s flagship product, the CellFX® System, is designed to treat a range of benign and malignant skin lesions, including seborrheic keratosis, non-melanoma skin cancers, and various epidermal and dermal lesions.

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