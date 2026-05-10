Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) to Issue Dividend Increase - $0.02 Per Share

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0187 per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a 6.9% increase from Pulse Seismic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

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Pulse Seismic Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Pulse Seismic stock opened at C$3.60 on Friday. Pulse Seismic has a 52-week low of C$2.49 and a 52-week high of C$5.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$182.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.38.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 27.77%.The firm had revenue of C$1.85 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pulse Seismic will post 0.0407643 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

Pulse Seismic Inc is a Canadian company which acts as a provider of seismic data to the energy sector in western Canada. The company is engaged in the acquisition, marketing, and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the energy sector. It offers the full suite of project management services including On-site professional project management, experienced cost estimation services, daily reporting to clients and detailed project cost tracking, procurement of subcontractors to ensure regulatory compliance, and others.

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