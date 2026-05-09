PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.7143.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th.

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PulteGroup Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $117.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PulteGroup has a one year low of $95.20 and a one year high of $144.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 12.14%.PulteGroup's revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. PulteGroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Henry sold 5,173 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $729,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,333.19. The trade was a 26.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lila Snyder sold 3,339 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $391,264.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $414,817.20. The trade was a 48.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,506 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $213,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 97.0% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 983 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting PulteGroup

Here are the key news stories impacting PulteGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate for PulteGroup to $2.87 from $2.78, suggesting slightly better-than-expected profitability in that period.

Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate for PulteGroup to $2.87 from $2.78, suggesting slightly better-than-expected profitability in that period. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research also increased its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $3.25 from $3.22, indicating improved longer-term earnings expectations. Article link

Zacks Research also increased its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $3.25 from $3.22, indicating improved longer-term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is drawing extra investor attention after being highlighted as one of Zacks.com’s most-watched names, which can increase trading interest but does not by itself change fundamentals. Article link

The stock is drawing extra investor attention after being highlighted as one of Zacks.com’s most-watched names, which can increase trading interest but does not by itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed PulteGroup’s Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $2.37 from $2.60, a meaningful cut that may weigh on sentiment around near-term results.

Analysts trimmed PulteGroup’s Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $2.37 from $2.60, a meaningful cut that may weigh on sentiment around near-term results. Negative Sentiment: Estimates were also cut for Q3 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027 and full-year FY2026 earnings, with FY2026 lowered to $9.70 from $9.85, reinforcing a more cautious earnings outlook. Article link

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

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