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PulteGroup Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PHM)

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
PulteGroup logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusual options activity: PulteGroup saw a surge in bullish options trading, with 9,941 call options bought on Wednesday, about 1,498% above the average daily volume.
  • Insider and institutional moves: Director Lila Snyder and EVP Kevin A. Henry both sold shares recently, while hedge funds and other institutional investors still own nearly 90% of the company.
  • Mixed fundamentals and outlook: PulteGroup missed quarterly EPS estimates by a penny, but revenue slightly topped forecasts; analysts still have a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $140.71, and the company also announced a quarterly dividend and a $1.5 billion buyback program.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,941 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the average daily volume of 622 call options.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other news, Director Lila Snyder sold 3,339 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $391,264.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $414,817.20. This trade represents a 48.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin A. Henry sold 5,173 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $729,548.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,069,333.19. The trade was a 26.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,329 shares of the construction company's stock worth $17,446,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,293 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,776 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,314,501 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $507,428,000 after acquiring an additional 313,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PHM

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $113.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $95.20 and a twelve month high of $144.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. PulteGroup's payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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