Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 13.62%.The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.60 million. On average, analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

PBYI opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBYI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 39.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company's stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for oncology patients. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company focuses on advancing molecularly defined cancer treatments that address significant unmet medical needs.

The company's lead product is neratinib, marketed under the brand name Nerlynx in the United States. Neratinib is an irreversible small‐molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target the HER2 receptor, and it received FDA approval in 2017 for extended adjuvant treatment of early‐stage HER2-positive breast cancer.

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