PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCT. Wall Street Zen downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th.

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More PureCycle Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting PureCycle Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: PureCycle reported record production and also extended its warrant expiration , which suggests operational momentum and may improve investor sentiment. PureCycle Reports Record Production and Extends Warrant Expiration

PureCycle reported and also , which suggests operational momentum and may improve investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: There was unusual call option buying in PCT, with call volume rising well above normal. That can signal traders are betting on further upside.

There was in PCT, with call volume rising well above normal. That can signal traders are betting on further upside. Neutral Sentiment: An article highlighted that PureCycle is showing momentum despite ongoing losses , reinforcing the idea that investors are focused on growth and production progress rather than near-term profitability alone. Purecycle Technologies Signals Momentum Amid Ongoing Losses

An article highlighted that PureCycle is showing , reinforcing the idea that investors are focused on growth and production progress rather than near-term profitability alone. Neutral Sentiment: Northland Securities slightly adjusted its earnings forecasts for FY2026 and FY2027, but the changes were modest and still pointed to losses over the next several years.

Northland Securities its earnings forecasts for FY2026 and FY2027, but the changes were modest and still pointed to losses over the next several years. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen cut its price target on PureCycle to $6 and kept a hold rating, reflecting concern about the stock’s upside from current levels.

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,042,338 shares of the company's stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 400,520 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the company's stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,571 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,249 shares of the company's stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of PCT opened at $9.53 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.31. PureCycle Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. PureCycle Technologies had a negative return on equity of 305.03% and a negative net margin of 2,062.36%. Research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc operates as a recycling technology company focused on restoring waste polypropylene to a “virgin-like” state through a proprietary purification process licensed from Procter & Gamble. The company develops, owns and operates recycling facilities that convert used polypropylene feedstock—such as packaging and industrial plastics—into ultra‐pure recycled resin. This resin, known as Qualified Recycled Polymer (QRP), is designed to meet stringent quality specifications for applications in packaging, consumer goods and industrial products.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, PureCycle was established with technology development efforts dating back to licensing agreements in the mid-2010s and later spun off as a publicly traded entity in 2021.

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