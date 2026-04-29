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PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
PureTech Health logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • PureTech reported a loss of ($1.35) EPS, beating estimates by $0.59, but revenue of $1.4M missed expectations and the stock traded down ~4.9% amid an average analyst rating of "Sell".
  • The company is shifting to a leaner hub model, plans a voluntary Nasdaq delisting to cut costs, intends to spin out entities earlier to attract external capital, and will increase capital returns to shareholders.
  • Fundraising for Celea Therapeutics is described as "substantially complete" with a targeted close in early Q3 2026 to support a Phase III trial, Gallop's LYT‑200 reported positive Phase I‑B data and is being prioritized for a registration‑enabling pathway, and PureTech held about $248.1m in cash with runway through at least end‑2028.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of PureTech Health.

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.59, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 million.

Here are the key takeaways from PureTech Health's conference call:

  • PureTech has a refined strategy to operate a leaner hub, voluntarily delist from Nasdaq to reduce costs, launch founded entities earlier to leverage external capital, and increase capital returns to shareholders.
  • Celea Therapeutics fundraising is described as "substantially complete" with a targeted close in early Q3 2026 to support a Phase III SURPASS‑IPF trial for deupirfenidone, a near‑term value inflection for PureTech.
  • Gallop's LYT‑200 reported positive Phase I‑B top‑line data (12 mg/kg dose, good safety, dose‑dependent activity), prompting prioritization of relapsed refractory high‑risk MDS and plans to engage the FDA for a potentially registration‑enabling trial while seeking external capital.
  • PureTech held approximately $248.1m in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2026 and expects operational runway at least through the end of 2028, inclusive of anticipated participation in Celea and Gallop financings.
  • The innovation engine will follow the LIFE model to progress concept‑stage programs with modest capital, targeting up to two development candidates over the next three years (focus areas include CNS and capital‑efficient small molecules).

PureTech Health Trading Down 4.9%

NASDAQ:PRTC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $19.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PureTech Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PureTech Health PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PRTC - Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned 0.31% of PureTech Health worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company's stock.

About PureTech Health

(Get Free Report)

PureTech Health NASDAQ: PRTC is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on creating and developing first-in-class medicines across immunology, inflammation, oncology and neuroscience. The company operates through a model of incubating programs in-house and advancing selected assets into independent, value-creating entities. Its internal pipeline includes multiple clinical and preclinical candidates addressing fibrotic diseases, solid tumors and rare genetic disorders.

PureTech’s proprietary platform technologies span modalities such as monoclonal antibodies, small molecules and cell-based therapies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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