Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

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Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRSU opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). The business had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRSU. Sims Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC boosted its stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 65,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 16,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 803.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Company Profile

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Inc NYSE: PRSU is a travel and leisure company focused on delivering immersive experiences at some of North America’s most celebrated destinations. The company’s core operations span scenic attractions such as mountain gondolas and tramways, alpine lodges and wilderness excursions, as well as complementary dining venues that showcase regional flavors. By integrating guided tours, wildlife viewing and seasonal activities, Pursuit aims to create memorable experiences for both individual and group travelers.

In the mountain segment, Pursuit operates marquee attractions including the Banff Gondola and Jasper SkyTram in Canada’s Rocky Mountains, supported by on-site accommodations like Emerald Lake Lodge.

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