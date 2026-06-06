PVH (NYSE:PVH) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PVH from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.14.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on PVH

PVH Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of PVH stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PVH has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.14.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. PVH's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. Analysts predict that PVH will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,544 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $204,786,000 after buying an additional 54,635 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,262,489 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $173,216,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in PVH by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,127,646 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $142,595,000 after buying an additional 164,343 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 19.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,040 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $106,391,000 after buying an additional 210,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 68.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,197,009 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $100,273,000 after buying an additional 486,210 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting PVH

Here are the key news stories impacting PVH this week:

Positive Sentiment: PVH reported Q1 earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $2.03 billion, both slightly ahead of expectations, showing the business still has some near-term execution strength. Article Title

PVH reported Q1 earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $2.03 billion, both slightly ahead of expectations, showing the business still has some near-term execution strength. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed its Buy rating and $100 price target, suggesting upside if PVH can stabilize sales and margins. Article Title

BTIG Research reaffirmed its Buy rating and $100 price target, suggesting upside if PVH can stabilize sales and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America and JPMorgan both kept neutral/hold-type views, but trimmed price targets, signaling analysts see value near current levels while remaining cautious on near-term demand. Article Title

Bank of America and JPMorgan both kept neutral/hold-type views, but trimmed price targets, signaling analysts see value near current levels while remaining cautious on near-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: PVH’s earnings call highlighted progress in direct-to-consumer performance and brand momentum, but also acknowledged ongoing pressure in Europe, keeping the outlook mixed. Article Title

PVH’s earnings call highlighted progress in direct-to-consumer performance and brand momentum, but also acknowledged ongoing pressure in Europe, keeping the outlook mixed. Negative Sentiment: The main driver of the stock weakness is PVH’s decision to cut full-year revenue guidance to flat, down from prior expectations for slight growth, after management cited weak EMEA demand and the Middle East conflict. Article Title

The main driver of the stock weakness is PVH’s decision to cut full-year revenue guidance to flat, down from prior expectations for slight growth, after management cited weak EMEA demand and the Middle East conflict. Negative Sentiment: Multiple articles and analyst notes describe the outlook cut as a “low-quality” update, and the sharp drop in the shares has also triggered securities investigations, adding legal overhang. Article Title

About PVH

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

Further Reading

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