PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Bank of America

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the textile maker's stock. Bank of America's price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.22% from the company's previous close.

PVH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PVH from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of PVH from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of PVH from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PVH from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Get PVH alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on PVH

PVH Trading Down 20.3%

PVH stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PVH has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.12.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2 billion. PVH had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 513.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More PVH News

Here are the key news stories impacting PVH this week:

Positive Sentiment: PVH beat Q1 estimates, reporting $2.01 in EPS versus $1.80 expected, on revenue of $2.03 billion versus $2.00 billion expected. The company also said second-quarter EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.10 is above consensus. PVH Earnings Report

PVH beat Q1 estimates, reporting $2.01 in EPS versus $1.80 expected, on revenue of $2.03 billion versus $2.00 billion expected. The company also said second-quarter EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.10 is above consensus. Positive Sentiment: PVH said direct-to-consumer revenue rose 6% year over year, and its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands continued to show momentum, partly offsetting broader weakness. Zacks Article

PVH said direct-to-consumer revenue rose 6% year over year, and its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands continued to show momentum, partly offsetting broader weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s quarterly update was described as mixed, with progress in some areas but pressure in EMEA and e-commerce growth not enough to fully offset regional headwinds. Yahoo Finance Article

Management’s quarterly update was described as mixed, with progress in some areas but pressure in EMEA and e-commerce growth not enough to fully offset regional headwinds. Negative Sentiment: PVH lowered its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to roughly flat, down from prior guidance for slight growth, citing the impact of the Middle East conflict on its EMEA business. Wall Street Journal Article

PVH lowered its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to roughly flat, down from prior guidance for slight growth, citing the impact of the Middle East conflict on its EMEA business. Negative Sentiment: Several reports noted the stock’s steep selloff after the guidance cut, and JPMorgan reduced its price target to $70 from $79 while keeping a neutral rating, signaling weaker near-term expectations. Benzinga Reference

About PVH

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PVH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PVH wasn't on the list.

While PVH currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here