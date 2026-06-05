PVH (NYSE:PVH) Receives "Buy" Rating from BTIG Research

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the textile maker's stock. BTIG Research's price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.03% from the company's current price.

PVH has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $102.00 price target on PVH in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded PVH from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.21.

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PVH Trading Down 20.3%

Shares of PVH stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.71. PVH has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PVH had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PVH will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in PVH in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in PVH in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in PVH by 513.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in PVH in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PVH this week:

Positive Sentiment: PVH beat Q1 estimates, reporting $2.01 in EPS versus $1.80 expected, on revenue of $2.03 billion versus $2.00 billion expected. The company also said second-quarter EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.10 is above consensus. PVH Earnings Report

PVH beat Q1 estimates, reporting $2.01 in EPS versus $1.80 expected, on revenue of $2.03 billion versus $2.00 billion expected. The company also said second-quarter EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.10 is above consensus. Positive Sentiment: PVH said direct-to-consumer revenue rose 6% year over year, and its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands continued to show momentum, partly offsetting broader weakness. Zacks Article

PVH said direct-to-consumer revenue rose 6% year over year, and its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands continued to show momentum, partly offsetting broader weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s quarterly update was described as mixed, with progress in some areas but pressure in EMEA and e-commerce growth not enough to fully offset regional headwinds. Yahoo Finance Article

Management’s quarterly update was described as mixed, with progress in some areas but pressure in EMEA and e-commerce growth not enough to fully offset regional headwinds. Negative Sentiment: PVH lowered its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to roughly flat, down from prior guidance for slight growth, citing the impact of the Middle East conflict on its EMEA business. Wall Street Journal Article

PVH lowered its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to roughly flat, down from prior guidance for slight growth, citing the impact of the Middle East conflict on its EMEA business. Negative Sentiment: Several reports noted the stock’s steep selloff after the guidance cut, and JPMorgan reduced its price target to $70 from $79 while keeping a neutral rating, signaling weaker near-term expectations. Benzinga Reference

About PVH

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

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