Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PAII) Short Interest Update

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PAII - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,027 shares, an increase of 1,194.9% from the June 30th total of 311 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,748 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get PAII alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAII

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Lineage Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,540,000.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,327. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PAII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition II Ltd is a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed as an exempted Cayman Islands company and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PAII. Like other blank check companies, its principal business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. Since its initial public offering in early 2021, FTAC Parnassus Acquisition II has held its proceeds in trust pending the identification of a suitable target.

The company is sponsored by FTAC Management LLC in collaboration with Parnassus Investments, a San Francisco–based asset manager known for its long‐term, sustainable‐value approach.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II wasn't on the list.

While Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here