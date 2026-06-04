Q1 Earnings Estimate for Celcuity Issued By HC Wainwright

Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Celcuity in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celcuity's current full-year earnings is ($3.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celcuity's Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Celcuity in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $155.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.09.

Get Celcuity alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on Celcuity

Celcuity Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of CELC opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 12.31 and a current ratio of 12.31. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.55.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celcuity news, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $3,517,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,144,200. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $1,264,140.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,509.60. The trade was a 57.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,950 over the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in Celcuity by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,535,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,300 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at $310,302,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Celcuity by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 437,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Celcuity by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,279,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,351,000 after purchasing an additional 220,386 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Celcuity by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,343,000 after purchasing an additional 914,887 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Celcuity

Here are the key news stories impacting Celcuity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentary pieces said the selloff may be overdone, noting that gedatolisib still showed strong progression-free survival and response-rate benefits and could support blockbuster potential in a multi-billion-dollar breast cancer market. Celcuity: Selloff On Yesterday's Data Unwarranted - Buy Rating Upheld

Several analysts and commentary pieces said the selloff may be overdone, noting that gedatolisib still showed strong progression-free survival and response-rate benefits and could support blockbuster potential in a multi-billion-dollar breast cancer market. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered its price target to $145 from $185 but kept a buy rating, implying substantial upside from current levels. HC Wainwright rating update via Benzinga/The Fly

HC Wainwright lowered its price target to $145 from $185 but kept a rating, implying substantial upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Management said FDA approval is expected by July 2026 for one breast-cancer subgroup, with an additional filing planned for the mutant cohort, keeping the regulatory catalyst in focus. Convertible notes offering announcement

Management said FDA approval is expected by July 2026 for one breast-cancer subgroup, with an additional filing planned for the mutant cohort, keeping the regulatory catalyst in focus. Neutral Sentiment: Celcuity announced a proposed $400 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2032, which strengthens financing capacity but also raises potential dilution and capital structure concerns. Celcuity convertible senior notes offering

Celcuity announced a proposed $400 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2032, which strengthens financing capacity but also raises potential dilution and capital structure concerns. Negative Sentiment: Initial reaction to the Phase 3 readout was negative because investors judged the results against lofty expectations, with several reports saying the breast-cancer data “disappointed” despite remaining competitive. Reuters article on Celcuity plunge

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Celcuity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celcuity wasn't on the list.

While Celcuity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here