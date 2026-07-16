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Q1 Earnings Estimate for Prenetics Global Issued By Sidoti

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Prenetics Global logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Sidoti initiated Q1 2028 earnings estimates for Prenetics Global, forecasting $0.28 per share for the quarter and $2.13 EPS for FY2028.
  • Other analysts remain generally positive: Benchmark raised its price target from $30 to $40 and maintains a buy rating, while the broader consensus is Moderate Buy with a $34.25 target price.
  • Prenetics recently reported a Q2 loss of $0.56 EPS, slightly worse than expected, though revenue of $35.95 million was roughly in line with estimates.
  • Five stocks we like better than Prenetics Global.

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti issued their Q1 2028 earnings estimates for shares of Prenetics Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Sidoti analyst A. Hantman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Prenetics Global's current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Prenetics Global's Q2 2028 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Prenetics Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Prenetics Global in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRE

Prenetics Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRE opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46. Prenetics Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a negative net margin of 62.45%.The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million.

Institutional Trading of Prenetics Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prenetics Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors own 25.01% of the company's stock.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prenetics Global NASDAQ: PRE is a molecular diagnostics and genetic testing company that delivers a broad range of laboratory and at-home testing solutions. The company's core offerings include next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels for hereditary health risks, pharmacogenomic reports to guide medication choices, and comprehensive consumer DNA testing services. In addition to genetic insights, Prenetics provides infectious disease diagnostics—most notably real-time PCR testing for pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2—through an integrated platform that combines sample collection, laboratory processing and digital reporting.

Serving both business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets, Prenetics operates a network of laboratories and service centers across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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