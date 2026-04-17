Q1 Earnings Forecast for BankUnited Issued By Zacks Research

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for BankUnited in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BankUnited's current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited's FY2027 earnings at $4.31 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.14%.The business had revenue of $260.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

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Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered BankUnited from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on BankUnited from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on BankUnited from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on BankUnited

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $46.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.17. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $52.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 299,312 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,340,000 after buying an additional 22,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $162,388.17. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,765. This trade represents a 23.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,358.08. The trade was a 20.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,953 shares of company stock worth $591,492. Insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from BankUnited's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. BankUnited's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.29%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank's lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

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