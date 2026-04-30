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Q1 Earnings Forecast for BQE Water Issued By Atrium Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
BQE Water logo with Industrials background
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BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Atrium Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for BQE Water in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 24th. Atrium Research analyst N. Cortellucci now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Atrium Research also issued estimates for BQE Water's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

BQE Water Trading Up 2.5%

CVE BQE opened at C$82.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of C$106.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.58. BQE Water has a one year low of C$46.02 and a one year high of C$82.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$69.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.42.

BQE Water Company Profile

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BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

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