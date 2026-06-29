Q1 Earnings Forecast for NIKE Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) - Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Owens expects that the footwear maker will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NIKE's current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NIKE's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The business's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts: Sign Up

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CICC Research cut shares of NIKE from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NIKE from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.01.

View Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $40.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89. NIKE has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $80.17.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is 108.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CEO Elliott Hill bought 23,660 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $1,000,108.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 265,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,211,990.69. This represents a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $173,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,893.48. This trade represents a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, ANB Bank increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ANB Bank now owns 25,451 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company's stock.

NIKE News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NIKE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIKE wasn't on the list.

While NIKE currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here