Q1 EPS Estimates for Centrus Energy Reduced by Analyst

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Centrus Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy's current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.63). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 17.34%.The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $145.40 million. Centrus Energy's quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

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LEU has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $357.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $292.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrus Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $270.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on LEU

Centrus Energy Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of LEU opened at $202.32 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $60.52 and a 12-month high of $464.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.28.

Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

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