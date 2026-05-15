Q2 Earnings Estimate for AptarGroup Issued By Zacks Research

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) - Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AptarGroup in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup's current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AptarGroup's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.90 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%.The company had revenue of $982.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. AptarGroup's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS.

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Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.25.

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AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $118.04 on Friday. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $103.23 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day moving average of $126.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,716 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,164,000 after buying an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 31.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 135.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.35, for a total value of $494,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,952,570.05. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,676.40. The trade was a 46.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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