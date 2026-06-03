Q2 Earnings Estimate for MEC Issued By Northland Securities

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northland Securities boosted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a report issued on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities analyst T. Jackson now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Mayville Engineering's current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2029 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.18 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

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Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MEC. Zacks Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mayville Engineering from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Mayville Engineering from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mayville Engineering has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.75.

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Mayville Engineering Price Performance

NYSE MEC opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $662.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 22NW LP lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 399,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 244,440 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 212,688 shares of the company's stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 111,550 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 624,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 57,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 86.8% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 177,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 82,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Craig D. Nichols sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,393.04. This represents a 96.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan F. Raber sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 86,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,261,220. The trade was a 18.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 72,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Mayville Engineering

Here are the key news stories impacting Mayville Engineering this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised multiple earnings estimates for Mayville Engineering NYSE: MEC , including FY2027 to $0.88 from $0.83 and FY2028 to $1.07 from $1.06, which suggests analysts see a stronger profit outlook ahead.

Northland Securities raised multiple earnings estimates for , including FY2027 to $0.88 from $0.83 and FY2028 to $1.07 from $1.06, which suggests analysts see a stronger profit outlook ahead. Positive Sentiment: The company was named the number one fabricator for the sixteenth consecutive year , reinforcing its brand strength and competitive position in the industrial manufacturing space. Mayville Engineering Company Named Number One Fabricator for Sixteenth Consecutive Year

The company was named the , reinforcing its brand strength and competitive position in the industrial manufacturing space. Neutral Sentiment: Northland also nudged higher near-term quarterly EPS estimates, indicating gradual earnings improvement, although the company is still expected to post a loss for the current fiscal year.

Northland also nudged higher near-term quarterly EPS estimates, indicating gradual earnings improvement, although the company is still expected to post a loss for the current fiscal year. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy sold 17,942 shares at $30 each, reducing his stake by about 11.3%. Insider selling can create caution among investors, though it does not necessarily signal weaker fundamentals. SEC Form 4

CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy sold 17,942 shares at $30 each, reducing his stake by about 11.3%. Insider selling can create caution among investors, though it does not necessarily signal weaker fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: A separate look-back on Q1 results highlighted MEC’s earnings beat versus expectations, but it did not add a major new catalyst.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc NYSE: MEC is a U.S.-based industrial manufacturer specializing in engineered metal castings and precision machining services. Headquartered in Mayville, Wisconsin, the company leverages over a century of casting experience to design, produce and finish complex metal components for a broad range of heavy-duty applications.

The company operates two principal business segments: iron castings and steel castings. Its iron segment utilizes green sand and lost-foam molding processes to produce gray and ductile iron components, while the steel segment employs electric-arc furnace technology to manufacture high-strength steel castings.

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