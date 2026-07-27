Q2 Earnings Estimate for MNR Issued By Northland Securities

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Mach Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Mach Natural Resources' current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Mach Natural Resources' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Mach Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.46%.The business had revenue of $286.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.61 million.

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A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MNR. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mach Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mach Natural Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mach Natural Resources from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mach Natural Resources from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $20.00 target price on Mach Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on MNR

Mach Natural Resources Price Performance

MNR opened at $13.43 on Monday. Mach Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of -0.27. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98.

Mach Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Mach Natural Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Mach Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 332.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mach Natural Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mach Natural Resources by 87.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mach Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 384.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company's stock.

About Mach Natural Resources

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

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