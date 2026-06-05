Q2 Earnings Estimate for Murphy Oil Issued By Zacks Research

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil's current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil's FY2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.99 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

MUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Friday, March 27th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a "hold" rating to an "accumulate" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.75.

Get Murphy Oil alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on MUR

Murphy Oil Stock Up 2.2%

Murphy Oil stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $732.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.96 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Murphy Oil's payout ratio is 237.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Hanchera sold 47,320 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,598,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,222,049.14. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy Oil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Murphy Oil across several periods, including FY2026, Q1 2027, Q1 2028, and FY2027, signaling stronger expected profitability ahead. Murphy Oil stock page

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Murphy Oil across several periods, including FY2026, Q1 2027, Q1 2028, and FY2027, signaling stronger expected profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also increased near-term forecasts such as Q2 2026 and Q3 2027 EPS, suggesting analysts see better operating performance in the business than before. Murphy Oil stock page

Zacks also increased near-term forecasts such as Q2 2026 and Q3 2027 EPS, suggesting analysts see better operating performance in the business than before. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp kept an Overweight rating and a $48 price target on Murphy Oil, reinforcing a bullish longer-term view even after trimming some estimates. Murphy Oil stock page

KeyCorp kept an rating and a on Murphy Oil, reinforcing a bullish longer-term view even after trimming some estimates. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp cut its Q2 2027 and Q3 2027 EPS forecasts, which tempers the optimism and suggests some quarters may be less strong than previously expected. Murphy Oil stock page

KeyCorp cut its Q2 2027 and Q3 2027 EPS forecasts, which tempers the optimism and suggests some quarters may be less strong than previously expected. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating, indicating that while earnings expectations improved, analysts are not yet calling for aggressive upside. Murphy Oil stock page

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil's exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Murphy Oil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Murphy Oil wasn't on the list.

While Murphy Oil currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here