Q2 Earnings Estimate for Murphy USA Issued By Zacks Research

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $7.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.29. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA's current full-year earnings is $27.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA's Q3 2026 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $7.32 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $6.84 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

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Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 75.75% and a net margin of 2.43%.The firm's revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MUSA. Bank of America upgraded Murphy USA from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $539.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Murphy USA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Murphy USA from $467.00 to $445.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy USA from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $483.43.

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Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $519.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $466.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $345.23 and a 12 month high of $539.71.

Murphy USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Murphy USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Keith A. Emery sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.53, for a total value of $343,894.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric J. Bartko sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.84, for a total value of $139,669.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $142,503.68. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,690. Company insiders own 9.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 423.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 317.6% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 71 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Murphy USA

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple near‑term and full‑year EPS forecasts for MUSA (including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q4 2026, Q4 2027 and FY2027), signaling improved earnings visibility across several quarters. This cluster of upgrades supports higher forward earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised multiple near‑term and full‑year EPS forecasts for MUSA (including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q4 2026, Q4 2027 and FY2027), signaling improved earnings visibility across several quarters. This cluster of upgrades supports higher forward earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added MUSA to its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, which typically attracts investor attention and can boost buy‑side demand. New Strong Buy Stocks for April 29th

Zacks added MUSA to its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, which typically attracts investor attention and can boost buy‑side demand. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and coverage point to momentum: a Yahoo Finance piece highlights an 8.2% jump tied to geopolitics‑driven EPS improvement and store expansion momentum, reinforcing the narrative behind the move. Murphy USA (MUSA) Is Up 8.2% After Geopolitics-Driven EPS Surge and Store Expansion Momentum – What's Changed

Market commentary and coverage point to momentum: a Yahoo Finance piece highlights an 8.2% jump tied to geopolitics‑driven EPS improvement and store expansion momentum, reinforcing the narrative behind the move. Positive Sentiment: One outlet reported a ~13.6% hike to MUSA's price target (to $496.83), which can lift investor expectations around fair value and support the share rally. Murphy USA (MUSA) price target increased by 13.55% to 496.83

One outlet reported a ~13.6% hike to MUSA's price target (to $496.83), which can lift investor expectations around fair value and support the share rally. Neutral Sentiment: Despite mostly upward revisions, Zacks trimmed one quarter (Q3 2027) very slightly (from $6.86 to $6.84), a minor adjustment that is unlikely to offset the broader positive revisions.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company's primary operations center on two retail formats.

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