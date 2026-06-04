Free Trial
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Q2 Earnings Forecast for ACRS Issued By Lifesci Capital

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Aclaris Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lifesci Capital issued new earnings estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, projecting a Q2 2026 loss of $0.17 per share and maintaining a Strong-Buy rating on the stock.
  • The firm also laid out a longer-term outlook that still shows losses, with FY2026 EPS of ($0.79) and FY2027 EPS of ($1.65), alongside quarterly loss estimates through 2027.
  • Aclaris recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting a loss of $0.15 per share versus estimates for a $0.16 loss, while revenue came in at $2.0 million, above expectations.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 1st. Lifesci Capital analyst K. Dellorusso expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Lifesci Capital has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 832.58%.The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million.

ACRS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $10.00 price target on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $617.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,667 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 300,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $1,359,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,950,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,193,500. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Aclaris Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Aclaris Therapeutics this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics with an “Outperform” rating and a $13 price target, implying substantial upside versus the recent share price. Benzinga report on Lifesci Capital coverage
  • Positive Sentiment: The firm later upgraded Aclaris to “Strong-Buy”, reinforcing the positive sentiment around the stock. Zacks report on Aclaris upgrade
  • Neutral Sentiment: Lifesci Capital also released multiple earnings estimates, including FY2026 EPS of ($0.79) and FY2027 EPS of ($1.65), indicating continued expected losses but with a detailed long-term forecast.
  • Neutral Sentiment: The analyst maintained a consistent set of quarterly estimates for 2026–2027, with quarterly EPS losses ranging from $(0.17) to $(0.46), which mostly updates expectations rather than changing the overall story.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: ACRS is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel small‐molecule therapies for dermatologic diseases and related rare disorders. The company's pipeline includes several product candidates designed to address chronic inflammatory skin conditions and non‐melanoma skin lesions. Lead programs include ATI‐50002, a topical agent in late‐stage development for molluscum contagiosum removal; ATI‐50003 for common wart resolution; ATI‐1501, an oral JAK1/2 inhibitor targeting pruritic disorders; and ATI‐450, an oral MK2 inhibitor for inflammatory indications.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Aclaris leverages proprietary chemistry platforms and translational research capabilities to advance multiple clinical and preclinical candidates.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Aclaris Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Aclaris Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aclaris Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s New Dollar revealed
Trump’s New Dollar revealed
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
By Dan Schmidt | May 28, 2026
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
By Thomas Hughes | May 31, 2026
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
By Jessica Mitacek | May 30, 2026
tc pixel
Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” Could Make You Richer
Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” Could Make You Richer
From Traders Agency (Ad)
IREN Is Flipping the Switch from Bitcoin to AI
IREN Is Flipping the Switch from Bitcoin to AI
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 28, 2026
These 3 CLO ETFs Target a Niche Corner of the Fixed-Income Market
These 3 CLO ETFs Target a Niche Corner of the Fixed-Income Market
By Nathan Reiff | May 31, 2026

Recent Videos

AI Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren‘t Ready)
AI Stocks You'll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY for What‘s Next. These 3 Stocks Could Save Your Portfolio
Get READY for What's Next. These 3 Stocks Could Save Your Portfolio
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines