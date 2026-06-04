Q2 Earnings Forecast for ACRS Issued By Lifesci Capital

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 1st. Lifesci Capital analyst K. Dellorusso expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Lifesci Capital has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 832.58%.The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million.

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ACRS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $10.00 price target on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $617.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,667 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 300,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $1,359,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,950,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,193,500. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Aclaris Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Aclaris Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics with an “Outperform” rating and a $13 price target , implying substantial upside versus the recent share price. Benzinga report on Lifesci Capital coverage

Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics with an rating and a , implying substantial upside versus the recent share price. Positive Sentiment: The firm later upgraded Aclaris to “Strong-Buy” , reinforcing the positive sentiment around the stock. Zacks report on Aclaris upgrade

The firm later , reinforcing the positive sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Lifesci Capital also released multiple earnings estimates, including FY2026 EPS of ($0.79) and FY2027 EPS of ($1.65) , indicating continued expected losses but with a detailed long-term forecast.

Lifesci Capital also released multiple earnings estimates, including and , indicating continued expected losses but with a detailed long-term forecast. Neutral Sentiment: The analyst maintained a consistent set of quarterly estimates for 2026–2027, with quarterly EPS losses ranging from $(0.17) to $(0.46), which mostly updates expectations rather than changing the overall story.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: ACRS is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel small‐molecule therapies for dermatologic diseases and related rare disorders. The company's pipeline includes several product candidates designed to address chronic inflammatory skin conditions and non‐melanoma skin lesions. Lead programs include ATI‐50002, a topical agent in late‐stage development for molluscum contagiosum removal; ATI‐50003 for common wart resolution; ATI‐1501, an oral JAK1/2 inhibitor targeting pruritic disorders; and ATI‐450, an oral MK2 inhibitor for inflammatory indications.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Aclaris leverages proprietary chemistry platforms and translational research capabilities to advance multiple clinical and preclinical candidates.

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