Q2 Earnings Forecast for FormFactor Issued By Zacks Research

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FormFactor in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FormFactor's current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FormFactor's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

FORM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on FormFactor to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum raised FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $155.00 price objective on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.45.

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FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $124.59 on Monday. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $159.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.49.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.The company had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5,596.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256,545 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $70,090,000 after buying an additional 1,234,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FormFactor by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,271,562 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $126,708,000 after buying an additional 1,127,146 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at $60,495,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter valued at $37,391,000. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter valued at $35,260,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $115,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,168.32. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 9,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $1,194,095.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 447,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,559,121.24. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 42,499 shares of company stock worth $4,932,166 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More FormFactor News

Here are the key news stories impacting FormFactor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted earnings estimates for multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and several quarterly forecasts, signaling stronger expected profitability for FormFactor.

Zacks Research lifted earnings estimates for multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and several quarterly forecasts, signaling stronger expected profitability for FormFactor. Positive Sentiment: The firm reiterated a Strong-Buy rating, which can help investor confidence in FormFactor (FORM) .

The firm reiterated a rating, which can help investor confidence in . Positive Sentiment: FormFactor also presented at two investor conferences, keeping the company in front of institutional investors and potentially reinforcing the earnings growth story. FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Presents at Craig-Hallum 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference - Slideshow

FormFactor also presented at two investor conferences, keeping the company in front of institutional investors and potentially reinforcing the earnings growth story. Positive Sentiment: FormFactor also presented at TD Cowen’s technology conference, which may indicate continued engagement with analysts and investors. FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Presents at TD Cowen's 54th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference - Slideshow

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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