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Q2 Earnings Forecast for Murphy Oil Issued By Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Murphy Oil logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research raised Murphy Oil’s Q2 2026 EPS forecast to $1.06 from $0.98. The firm also estimates full-year 2026 EPS at $2.98, compared with the current consensus of $3.13.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with a consensus rating of “Hold” from 16 analysts and an average price target of $38.33. Recent targets range from $36 to $48.
  • Murphy Oil beat first-quarter expectations, reporting $0.32 EPS versus a $0.29 consensus and $732.35 million in revenue, up 9% year over year. Shares opened at $38.96, while institutional investors own 78.31% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil's current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil's FY2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MUR. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on MUR

Murphy Oil Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MUR stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $732.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $702.96 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 3.02%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14,700.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company's stock.

Key Murphy Oil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy Oil this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Murphy Oil to $0.98 from $0.80 and lifted FY2026 EPS to $2.85 from $2.69, suggesting better near-term profitability expectations.
  • Neutral Sentiment: The firm’s current full-year consensus earnings estimate remains $3.09 per share, so the stock is still being judged against a relatively steady Wall Street benchmark.
  • Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed several longer-dated forecasts, including Q1 2027 EPS to $0.58 from $0.62, Q3 2026 EPS to $0.86 from $0.87, Q3 2027 EPS to $0.81 from $0.83, Q4 2027 EPS to $0.66 from $0.68, Q2 2028 EPS to $0.65 from $0.70, and FY2028 EPS to $2.74 from $2.91, pointing to softer long-term earnings momentum.
  • Negative Sentiment: FY2027 EPS estimates were also cut to $2.72 from $2.81, reinforcing the view that analysts see some compression in future profitability for Murphy Oil Corporation NYSE: MUR.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil's exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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