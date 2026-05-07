Q2 Earnings Forecast for Reliance Issued By Zacks Research

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Reliance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.66. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reliance's current full-year earnings is $18.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reliance's Q4 2026 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.07 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.44 EPS.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.53. Reliance had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Reliance from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $344.67.

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Reliance Trading Up 1.3%

Reliance stock opened at $377.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Reliance has a 1 year low of $260.31 and a 1 year high of $381.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $318.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.66.

Institutional Trading of Reliance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,764 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $784,503,000 after purchasing an additional 118,009 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 27.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,247,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $631,224,000 after purchasing an additional 484,286 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Reliance by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,708,756 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $479,870,000 after acquiring an additional 343,598 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance by 4.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,142,551 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $320,863,000 after acquiring an additional 51,894 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,601 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $270,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,615 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $1,975,305.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,493,871.67. The trade was a 23.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,030,740.80. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 34,175 shares of company stock valued at $10,966,902 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Reliance's payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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