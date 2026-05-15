Q2 Earnings Forecast for Septerna Issued By HC Wainwright

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Septerna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.55). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Septerna's current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Septerna's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

SEPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Septerna in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Septerna from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Septerna from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Septerna currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.13.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEPN

Septerna Stock Up 14.4%

SEPN stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. Septerna has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 2.21.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. Septerna had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Septerna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Septerna by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,715,129 shares of the company's stock worth $75,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Septerna by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,518,757 shares of the company's stock worth $28,568,000 after acquiring an additional 104,394 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Septerna by 8.1% during the third quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,500 shares of the company's stock worth $25,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Septerna by 38.9% during the third quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,491 shares of the company's stock worth $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 329,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Septerna during the fourth quarter worth about $17,308,000.

Insider Transactions at Septerna

In related news, COO Elizabeth Bhatt sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 174,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,247.06. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samira Shaikhly sold 70,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,979,729.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 793 shares in the company, valued at $22,283.30. The trade was a 98.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 78,453 shares of company stock worth $2,192,969 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Septerna

Here are the key news stories impacting Septerna this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Septerna and maintained a $40 price objective , implying significant upside and reinforcing a constructive long-term view. Septerna's (SEPN) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated a rating on Septerna and maintained a , implying significant upside and reinforcing a constructive long-term view. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright made mixed EPS estimate updates for Septerna, including small cuts to several quarterly forecasts and FY2027, while raising FY2026 earnings expectations; overall, the changes suggest ongoing model refinement rather than a major business setback.

HC Wainwright made mixed EPS estimate updates for Septerna, including small cuts to several quarterly forecasts and FY2027, while raising FY2026 earnings expectations; overall, the changes suggest ongoing model refinement rather than a major business setback. Neutral Sentiment: The company is expected to report earnings soon, so investors may be positioning ahead of the print and looking for confirmation that Septerna’s development pipeline and cost trajectory are tracking as expected. Septerna (SEPN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The company is expected to report earnings soon, so investors may be positioning ahead of the print and looking for confirmation that Septerna’s development pipeline and cost trajectory are tracking as expected. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed estimates for several future periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, which could signal slightly less confidence in near-term earnings power.

Septerna Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

Further Reading

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