Q2 Earnings Forecast for Terex Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terex in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Terex's current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on Terex in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Terex from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised Terex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.82.

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Terex Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $62.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.33. Terex has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.87%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,497 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 39,694 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Drum Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC now owns 48,067 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 11,980 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $829,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 173,495 shares in the company, valued at $12,012,793.80. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $361,427.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,996,880.18. This represents a 10.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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