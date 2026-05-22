Q2 EPS Estimate for Avis Budget Group Decreased by Analyst

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avis Budget Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group's current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group's Q2 2027 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $125.25.

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Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $157.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.91. The stock's fifty day moving average is $212.62 and its 200 day moving average is $154.78. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $85.96 and a 52 week high of $847.70.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($8.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.82) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.43 billion. Avis Budget Group's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($14.35) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In other news, EVP Ravi Simhambhatla sold 3,469 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.09, for a total value of $638,608.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,432.84. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,483 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $1,728,940.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,762.24. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 16,299 shares of company stock worth $3,836,012 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 102.3% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 174 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,474 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,073 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company's stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc operates as a leading global provider of vehicle rental and mobility solutions. Through its two core brands, Avis® and Budget®, the company offers a broad range of rental options including daily, weekly and monthly car rentals for leisure and business travelers. In addition to traditional airport and off-airport car rental services, Avis Budget Group delivers innovative mobility platforms such as car-sharing programs and connected fleet solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of corporate, government and individual customers.

The company's roots trace back to Avis Rent a Car, founded in 1946, and Budget Rent a Car, established in 1958.

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