Q2 EPS Estimate for Cogent Communications Lowered by Analyst

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI - Free Report) - Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a report issued on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.93). The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications' current full-year earnings is ($3.90) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cogent Communications' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $239.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.31 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 842.48% and a negative net margin of 17.53%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

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A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCOI. Wall Street Zen raised Cogent Communications from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Stock Up 9.9%

CCOI stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $999.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $54.37.

Cogent Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cogent Communications's payout ratio is -2.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 3,300 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $75,867.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $232,199. The trade was a 24.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 2,206 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $50,804.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $470,940.47. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,756 shares of company stock valued at $292,467. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,580,271 shares of the technology company's stock worth $120,311,000 after acquiring an additional 217,450 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 64.9% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,603,933 shares of the technology company's stock worth $176,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,132 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,632,000 after purchasing an additional 132,454 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,380,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,402,612 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $53,790,000 after purchasing an additional 399,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company's stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications NASDAQ: CCOI is a multinational Internet service provider specializing in high-speed Internet access and data transport services. The company operates one of the largest Tier 1 IP networks in the world, offering wholesale and enterprise customers reliable, low-latency connectivity. Cogent's core services include dedicated Internet access, Ethernet transport, wavelength services, and MPLS-based IP Virtual Private Networks, all delivered over its privately owned, fiber-optic backbone.

In addition to network connectivity, Cogent provides data center colocation and managed services designed to support businesses with demanding bandwidth and redundancy requirements.

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