Q2 EPS Estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics Boosted by Analyst

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Markets boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Brookline Capital Markets analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.16). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($4.93) per share. Brookline Capital Markets also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.36) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.05) EPS, FY2029 earnings at $35.57 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $128.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.82.

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CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 17.97 and a quick ratio of 13.32. The company's fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $78.48.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,856.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.66%.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $152,019.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $634,281.18. This represents a 19.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 3,182 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $148,853.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 94,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,728.24. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,097. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 504 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting CRISPR Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting CRISPR Therapeutics this week:

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

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